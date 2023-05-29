Inauguration: Nigeria Will Be Governed Impartially, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that under his watch, Nigeria will be governed impartially.

In his inaugural speech to the nation on Monday, the president listed the principles that will guide his administration to also include defending the nation from terror and all forms of criminality as well as ensuring the nation remains united as a sovereign entity operating on the principle of equity.

According to him, his administration will transform Nigeria and bring many out of poverty.

“In our administration, Women and youth will feature prominently. Our government will continue to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.

“We have endured hardships that would have made other societies crumble.

“Yet, we have shouldered the heavy burden to arrive at this sublime, moment where the prospect of a better future merges with our improved capacity to create that future.

“To the surprise of many but not to ourselves, we have more firmly established this land as a democracy in both word and deed,” the president said.

While noting that peaceful transitions from one government to another has become Nigeria’s political tradition, Tinubu added that his government will work assiduously to make sure that the nations finds healing.

“This handover symbolizes our trust in God, our enduring faith in representative governance and our belief in our ability to reshape this nation into the society it was always meant to be.

“For many years, Nigeria’s critics have trafficked the rumour that our nation will break apart, even perish.

“Yet here we are. We have stumbled at times, but our resilience and diversity have kept us going.

“Our burdens may make us bend at times, but they shall never break us.

“Instead, we stand forth as Africa’s most populous nation and as the best hope and strongest champion of the Black Race

“Today, Fate and Destiny join together to place the torch of human progress in our very hands. We dare not let it slip.

“We lift high this torch so that it might shine on every household and in every heart that calls itself Nigerian. We hold this beam aloft because it lights our path with compassion, brotherhood, and peace. May this great light never extinguish ..

“Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over you. We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach out to all but never put down a single person for holding views contrary to our own.

“We are here to further mend and heal this nation, not tear and injure it”.