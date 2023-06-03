Matawalle Purchased N2.79bn Vehicles, ‘None Is In Govt House’ – Zamfara Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has alleged that his predecessor Bello Matawalle spent N2,794,337,500 on vehicles and failed to leave them behind upon his exit from office last Monday.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Saturday, said a contract awarded by the former governor, for the purchase of vehicles to be distributed to dignitaries and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at N1,149,800,000.

It added that the contract for the purchase of the vehicles was awarded to Hafkhad Properties and Facilities Management Nig. LTD.

He also alleged that N484,512,500 was spent on three bulletproof Jeep; N459,995,000 for seven sets of bulletproof Prado Jeep, and Land Cruiser; and N228,830,000 for seven Toyota Hilux.

The governor further said N61,200,000 was paid for 30 sets of Peugeot 406; N130,000,000 for one bulletproof Land Cruiser and N160,000,000.00 for two Land Cruiser Jeeps, while three vehicles were purchased at N120,000,000 for the office of the Deputy Governor.

“It is the height of indignity for the Zamfara APC to continue to fizzle at a time when all the above official vehicles were looted by the outgone governor and his associates,” the statement read.

“None of the vehicles is available in the government house. This is a show of shame, not only to the state chapter of the APC but to anyone justifying the action of Matawalle.

“We have communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.”

See the full statement below: