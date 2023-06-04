Kano Gov Yusuf Sacks 44 Local Councils Hajj Officials

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the dismissal of centre officials responsible for Hajj affairs in all 44 local government areas of the state.

The governor also appointed interim officers to oversee the ongoing operations and coordinate the pilgrimage for the year 2023.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, conveyed the decision and the subsequent instructions for the interim local Hajj officers to assume full responsibility.

The statement also directed the newly appointed centre officers to report to the recently appointed Director General of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board for an emergency meeting on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the board’s headquarters.

The move comes as part of the new government’s efforts to restructure and streamline the management of the Hajj affairs in the state. Mohammad Abba Danbatta, who formerly held the position of Director General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, has been replaced by Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasized the importance of effective governance and accountability in Hajj operations, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that the affairs of Hajj are conducted in a transparent and efficient manner. This restructuring is necessary to enhance the experience of our pilgrims and uphold the sanctity of this important religious duty.”

The officials have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, paving the way for the interim officers to assume control and oversee the coordination of the pilgrimage process. The governor’s decision aims to streamline the operations and ensure a smooth journey for the intending pilgrims.

The new Director General, Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa, expressed his commitment to the task at hand, saying, “I am honoured to have been appointed to this position, and I am fully dedicated to implementing the governor’s vision of a well-organized and efficient Hajj process. I look forward to working closely with the newly appointed centre officers and the entire team to ensure a successful pilgrimage for our esteemed pilgrims.”

The emergency meeting scheduled for Sunday will provide an opportunity for the Director General and the new centre officers to discuss their roles, responsibilities, and future for the Hajj operations.

It is expected that these changes will lead to improved services and a more seamless experience for the pilgrims from Kano State.

As the preparations for the 2023 Hajj continue, the Kano State government remains committed to prioritizing the welfare and safety of its pilgrims, while also upholding the values and significance of this religious obligation.