Gambari Hands Over To Gbajabiamila As Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has handed over to the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who takes up the mantle.

Gambari held the position from 2020 to 2023 after the death of his predecessor Abba Kyari in April 2020.

The session which showcased the handover document took place on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu last week announced the appointment of Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff, while Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Shortly after Gbajabiamila’s appointment was made official by the President, the 60-year-old expressed his gratitude in a statement, ending weeks of speculation.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter,” he said.

As the Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila’s role is primarily focused on managing the flow of information and people, while also advising the president on various issues.