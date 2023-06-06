Obasa Re-Elected As Lagos Speaker For Third Term

Dr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has been re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa, who represents Agege 01 constituency, is a six-term lawmaker. He will be presiding over the assembly for the third consecutive term after first winning election as speaker in 2015.

He was nominated by the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye 01, Hon Adewale Temitope Adedeji, after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued the proclamation for the House.

Channels Television reports that Obasa’s nomination, seconded by the lawmaker representing Epe II, Ogunkelu Sylvester Oluwadahunsi, was unanimous.

The 10th Lagos State House of Assembly comprises 40 members. It is dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has 38 members while the Labour Party has two members.

While 20 of the lawmakers are returning, the other 20 are first-term lawmakers.