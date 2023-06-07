Tinubu Directs Shettima-Led NEC To Work On Palliatives For Subsidy Removal

President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to device an approach and begin the process of working on interventions to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on the Nigerians.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this after leading some major oil marketers on a courtesy visit to the president at the State house.

Addressing correspondents after the meeting, Governor Abiodun who was a former chairman of the Oil marketers association, stated that the marketers expressed solidarity with the President for removing the 4 trillion naira subsidy burden, a move that can enhance the FAAC allocation to states.

The group of marketers who visited the president on Wednesday, announced their intention to donate between fifty to a hundred ’50-seater’ mass transit buses to help the masses.

This is expected to cost about a 100 million naira each and 10 billion naira cumulatively, to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal within the next 30 days.

The marketers expressed a hope that other corporate bodies can emulate their action.