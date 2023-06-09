Alleged $5m, N800m Fraud: Court Adjourns Defendant’s Trial Till June 28

Justice O. A.Okunuga of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, adjourned till June 28, 2023 “for hearing” in the alleged fraud trial involving one Sennaike Opeoluwa.

Opeoluwa, alongside his firm, Sennaike Consulting Limited, was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 9, 2023 on a six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and possession of false documents.

The defendants were arraigned for allegedly fraudulently obtaining the sums of $5 million and N800 million from unsuspecting members of the public. He pleaded “not guilty” to all the counts.

During the sitting on May 31, 2023, his counsel, Akeem Akinroye, had moved the application for his bail and also prayed the court to express its discretion in favour of Opeoluwa. “The defendant does not constitute a flight risk and he won’t abscond,” he said.

The prosecution, however, urged the court to dismiss the application and order accelerated hearing.

Ruling on the application on June 8, after going through all the arguments canvassed by the parties, Justice Okunuga granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

The defendant was also ordered to deposit his passport with the Chief Registrar of the court.

The case was adjourned till June 28, 2023 “for hearing.”