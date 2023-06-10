LIVE: Shettima, Remi Tinubu Attend Valedictory Session Of Ninth Senate

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the valedictory session of ninth Senate held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Saturday.

Shettima is the outgoing senator for Borno Central, while President Bola Tinubu’s wife represents Lagos Central until the inauguration of the 10th Senate on Tuesday.

The Vice President, in his remarks, encouraged legislators-elect in the incoming 10th National Assembly to put the interests of the nation first.

Mrs Tinubu echoed Shettima’s position, reminding the incoming legislators of the task of nation-building ahead. She added that the present administration needs the wealth of experience of the outgoing lawmakers.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan suspended Order 12 to allow visitors to come into the chamber for the ceremony.

The Clerk presented the certificates of legislative service to Lawan, followed by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege. The Senate President then presented the certificates of legislative service to the senators.

Omo-Agege initiated the goodwill messages, recalling the last four years of the ninth Senate and the landmark pieces of legislation passed.

He also appealed to returning senators to support the choices of candidates put forward by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for leadership positions in the 10th Assembly.

For his part, Senate Leader Ibrahim Gobir noted the significant turnover of lawmakers in the 9th Assembly.

Addressing the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies (NILDS), Gobir noted that it had its work cut out for it in ensuring it properly trained incoming lawmakers on the work of the legislature.