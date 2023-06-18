Gunmen Abduct Imam From Ondo Farm

Gunmen have abducted the Chief Imam of the Uso community, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade.

Channels Television reports that the 67-year-old Islamic Cleric was reportedly abducted from his farm on Saturday at Asolo Camp in the Southwestern state.

Recovered from the farm were the victim’s car and mobile phone.

According to a family source, the kidnappers had contacted the family, but they are yet to demand ransom for his release.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the abduction on Sunday in a telephone chat with Channels Television.

She disclosed that the victim went to his farm in the morning and did not return and was later traced to the farm by his people, where they saw his phone and his vehicle intact but couldn’t find the man.

Odunlami-Omisanya however revealed that the Divisional Police Officer in Uso and his men, along with local vigilantes have been combing the bush in the area in order to rescue the victim and apprehend the abductors.