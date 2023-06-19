Attacks: 24-Hour Curfew Imposed On Plateau LGA As Mutfwang Calls For Calm

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, following a renewed attack on some communities.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang recently revealed that about 150 people had been killed in Mangu within three weeks.

A statement by the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, Markus Artu, made available to Channels Television on Monday, indicated that no vehicular movement of any sort would be allowed during the curfew.

It also noted that all movement on motorcycles had been banned until further notice, as only security personnel and workers on essential duty would be allowed to operate within the local government.

In the meantime, Governor Mutfwang has called on citizens to exhibit the spirit of calmness, tolerance and forgiveness over recent incidents that led to loss of lives in Mangu.

The governor, in a solidarity message to the people, reiterated the government’s determination to build a new and united Plateau where all shades of opinions from law-abiding citizens would be accommodated for the safety and progress of the state.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, on Monday, the governor called on religious, traditional and community leaders to commence with immediate effect the process of confidence-building among citizens affected by the sad events in order to strengthen inter-communal relations.

Mutfwang warned that government would not tolerate activities of crisis merchants who for selfish reasons were bent on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among peace-loving citizens.

He also urged security personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties and not to treat anyone or group of persons identified as culprits or sponsors of the security challenges with kid gloves.