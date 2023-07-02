Nigerians Shouldn’t Be Subjected To Additional Stress – Top 18 Quotes Of The Week

In the passing week, Nigerians celebrated Sallah amid the economic challenges posed by the recently removed fuel subsidy.

While the festive season brings moments of joy and togetherness, it cannot mask the challenges that many Nigerians continue to endure.

Rising fuel prices have escalated the cost of living, placing a heavy burden on already struggling households even as the new administration tries to fully take off and begin to implement ideas that will better the lot of the people.

All these played a dominant role in what made the news within the previous week and here are top quotes from the major stories that made the rounds within the period under review.

1. Withdraw regulations on customers social media handles or face legal action.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urges Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Acting Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to “immediately delete the patently unlawful provisions in the Central Bank of Nigeria (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations directing banks to obtain information on customers’ social media handles for the purpose of identification.”

2. “The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending”

Local governor says Wagner fighters were leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia’s top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.

3. Wagner crisis shows Ukraine war is cracking Russian power.

EU’s top diplomat says Wagner’s aborted mutiny shows Moscow’s war in Ukraine is splintering Russian power, warning that instability in the nuclear-armed power is “not a good thing”.

4. Tackle INEC like you did Emefiele.

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka calls on President Bola Tinubu to take action regarding the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, following the last general elections.

5. We are pptimistic of improved security.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, reassures all citizens of Nigeria that the general security of lives and property in Nigeria will be improved in all ramifications.

6. “We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful.”

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nuhu Ribadu, has officially taken over from Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA).

7. “Unless we are able to strengthen our rule of law to make it in such a way that it affects both the big and the small, and it doesn’t look at the face of whoever is committing an offence, we will never go anywhere.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, says that unless Nigeria strengthens her rule of law and the fight against corruption, the country would not go anywhere.

8. “No plans to negotiate with bandits.”

Zamfara State Government says there are no plans to dialogue or negotiate with terrorists or any other criminal group but would wage war against them until they are eliminated from the state.

9. Subsidy removal, forex unification is painful but key to rebuilding Nigeria’s Economy.

The World Bank throws its weight in support of the Federal Government’s subsidy removal and the exchange rate unification.

10. “Let me end this speech by reminding you that those who keep the peace must be the epitome of peace. Those whose duty is to enforce the laws of the land must themselves respect and obey the laws of the land. Without obeying the laws, the Police lack the moral high ground to interrogate and bring lawbreakers to book.”

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, orders all police convoys, henceforth, to obey all traffic regulations with immediate effect.

11. “Nigerian citizens should, therefore, not be subjected to the additional stress of unexpected hardship.”

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, appeals to various governments across the country to show compassion while carrying out demolition on some properties marked as illegal.

12. “I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions.”

As Nigerians join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, President Bola Tinubu assures citizens that he is “working day and night” to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.

13. “Of all the candidates that indicated interest to run for the 2023 presidency, nobody was better prepared, nobody has better experience, nobody has greater capacity than Tinubu.”

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Governorship Election in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe says nobody was better prepared to rule Nigeria like President Bola Tinubu.

14. “As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.”

As Nigerians joined their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, President Bola Tinubu ask the citizens to face their future with renewed hope and vigour.

15. “It is not fair to judge the entire performance of the commission on the basis of a glitch in the result upload for the presidential election.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the glitch experienced in the upload of the February 25 presidential election in the country should not write off the entire polls held nationwide.

16. “They are misunderstanding Islam, they are engaging in what we call jungle justice which is not known to Islam.”

An Islamic cleric, Raji Abdul-Ganiyy, criticises the recent killing of a man in Sokoto on allegations of blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad, saying the act was due to a misunderstanding of the precepts of Islam.

17. “The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.”

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the weight of Nigeria cannot be carried by an ordinary human being except with the help of God.

18. “We must begin to drastically cut the cost of governance, and invest in different aspects of human development that will improve the lives of our people.”

Peter Obi, has advises Nigerian leaders at all levels of government to lead by example in sacrificing for a better Nigeria.