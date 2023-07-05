FG Issues Flood Alert, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall

The states and communities were identified as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); and Delta (Okwe).

By Titilayo Abereowo
Updated July 5, 2023
Twitter
A photo shows a church and other buildings submerged along the East-West highway severed by flooding, bringing to a halt the movement of vehicles and economic activities, in Niger delta region of Ahoada, Rivers State, southern Nigeria, on October 21, 2022. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

 

The Federal Government has issued a flood alert, saying 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

This was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Environment, a copy of which was obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Prepare For Impending Flood Disasters, Reps Warn FG, States

According to the statement, the states and communities were identified as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); and Delta (Okwe).

Others include Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); and Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa).

Also listed in the flood alert were Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kwara (Jebba); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora).

The government also urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

See the full statement below:

FLOOD PREDICTION

The following locations and environs may witness heavy rainfall  that may lead to flooding from 4th July – 8th July, 2023

 

Plateau State: Langtang, Shendam

 

Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada

 

Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

 

Delta State: Okwe

 

Kaduna State: Kachia

 

Akwa Ibom State: Upenekang

 

Adamawa State: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

 

Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

 

Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

 

Zamfara State: Shinkafi, Gummi

 

Borno State: Briyel

 

Jigawa State: Gwaram

 

Kwara State: Jebba

 

Niger State: Mashegu, Kontagora

 

Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

 

Note: Feedback from relevant stakeholders, State Government  representatives on this platform for encouragement and record purposes will be highly appreciated.

 

Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub,

Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja

More Stories