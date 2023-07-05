FG Issues Flood Alert, Says 14 States May Record Heavy Rainfall

The Federal Government has issued a flood alert, saying 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

This was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Environment, a copy of which was obtained by Channels Television on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Prepare For Impending Flood Disasters, Reps Warn FG, States

According to the statement, the states and communities were identified as Plateau (Langtang and Shendam); Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); and Delta (Okwe).

Others include Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); and Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa).

Also listed in the flood alert were Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kwara (Jebba); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora).

The government also urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

See the full statement below: