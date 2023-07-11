Fish Out Masterminds Of Plateau Killings, Tinubu Orders Security Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the killings and violence in Plateau State, his spokesman, Dele Alake, has said.

The President strongly condemned the recent internecine killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau and parts of Benue State.

Tinubu also said the country must break the cycle of violence.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about,” the President said, according to a statement by Alake on Tuesday.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.”

The President urged socio-religious leaders in the troubled areas as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and Christian Association of Nigeria to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace.

“While reaffirming his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria, the President has directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law,” the statement added.

He also charged the governments of Plateau and Benue states and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.