Adamu Absent As APC NWC Members Meet In Abuja

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was absent as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Working Committee (NWC) met in Abuja on Monday.

The APC NWC meeting, held at the party secretariat in Abuja, was presided over by the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari.

The APC NWC meeting and Adamu’s absence come amid his reported resignation and unfolding crisis within the ruling party.

Senator Adamu is said to have resigned along with the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Some sources within the party said if Senator Adamu does not resign, a vote of no confidence would be passed on him and forced out.