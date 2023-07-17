Lassa Fever: Nigeria Records 170 Deaths So Far In 2023 – NCDC

From week one to 27 of 2023, a total of 170 deaths have been reported from Lassa fever, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reported deaths are with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.2 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (19.6 percent).

This is contained in the latest Week 25-27 update on Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria published by the NCDC on Monday.

The update noted that in Week 27 of 2023, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 10 in epidemiological Week 26, 2023 to six cases. This was reported from Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi and Benue states.

In total for 2023, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 108 Local Government Areas.

The NCDC further disclosed that 73 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 27 percent were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 73 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 33 percent, Edo 29 percent, and Bauchi 11 percent.

According to the report, the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

It stated that the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022, adding that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting Week 27.

The NCDC said the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.