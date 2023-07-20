INEC Recognises Youth Party After Supreme Court Judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as a political party after a Supreme Court verdict that set aside its deregistration.
In February 2020, INEC deregistered the Youth Party among others, for failing to meet the criteria provided for by section 225(a) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).
Not satisfied, the YP challenged the deregistration before an Abuja federal high court. The legal tussle lingered up to the apex court which later nullified the party’s deregistration.
In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the electoral body met and deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the YP as a political party.
“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission,” he stated.
“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”
See the full statement below:
RECOGNITION OF THE YOUTH PARTY (YP) BY THE COMMISSION
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, Thursday, 20th July 2023 and among other issues deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party.
It will be recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.
Following the Commission’s decision to deregister some parties in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Youth Party approached the Federal High Court and secured an Order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.
On appeal by the Commission, the Court of Appeal set aside the Order of the Federal High Court and on further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.
Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.
Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.
Festus Okoye Esq.
National Commissioner & Chairman
Information and Voter Education Committee
20th July 2023