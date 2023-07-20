INEC Recognises Youth Party After Supreme Court Judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as a political party after a Supreme Court verdict that set aside its deregistration.

In February 2020, INEC deregistered the Youth Party among others, for failing to meet the criteria provided for by section 225(a) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Not satisfied, the YP challenged the deregistration before an Abuja federal high court. The legal tussle lingered up to the apex court which later nullified the party’s deregistration.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the electoral body met and deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the YP as a political party.

“Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission,” he stated.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”

