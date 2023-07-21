PHOTOS: Eight Arrested As NSCDC Intensifies War Against Oil Theft, Economic Sabotage

In a major breakthrough against economy saboteurs, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, have apprehended eight individuals suspected of oil theft.

The arrest occurred during a routine patrol of the antivandal unit of the command, where the suspects were caught red-handed transporting 13 industrial tanks and 50 drums, each containing 200 liters of adulterated diesel.

According to a short statement via the corps’ Facebook page, an antivandal unit on a routine patrol, spotted the suspicious activities of the suspects, leading to a swift and decisive action.

Upon inspection, the operatives discovered the illicit cargo, consisting of 13 large industrial tanks and 50 drums, each filled with 200 liters of adulterated diesel.

The illegal transportation of adulterated diesel poses a significant risk to the Nigerian economy and the safety of its citizens. Such criminal activities contribute to revenue loss, environmental degradation, and the deterioration of the nation’s infrastructural facilities.

The arrested individuals are now in the custody of the NSCDC, and investigations into their illegal activities are underway. The NSCDC is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring those involved in economic sabotage to justice.

The NSCDC has reiterated its commitment to intensifying the war against those involved in oil theft and economic sabotage. The enforcement agency says it remains steadfast in its determination to safeguard the nation’s valuable resources and protect the interests of all law-abiding citizens.

The successful operation and apprehension of these suspects underscore the importance of the NSCDC’s vigilance and dedication to maintaining security and order within the country. The agency’s efforts are instrumental in curbing illicit activities that pose a threat to Nigeria’s economic prosperity and national security.

As the investigations proceed, the NSCDC urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may undermine the nation’s economic wellbeing. Collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and citizens play a vital role in curbing economic crimes and securing a better future for Nigeria.