Insecurity: Police Ban Use Of Hoods, Facemasks By Okada Riders In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has banned the use of hoods and facemasks by commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, in Osun State.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

“The decision was taken by the command to curb the criminal activities involving the use of motorcycles in the state,” Opalola said.

She also called on the leadership of the okada riders’ association in the state to warn their members against covering their heads and faces in any form while riding their motorcycles.

“The command has plans and strategies on how to arrest and prosecute anyone that acts against the rules,” the police spokesperson said.

Opalola appealed to members of the public not to board the motorcycles or engage the services of any commercial motorcyclist with a hood or facemask.