Tinubu Pays Tribute To First Female Professor Of Yoruba Studies

President Bola Tinubu has eulogised the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, Prof. Omotayo Olutoye, who died recently, for her important contributions to the Yoruba language, culture, and tradition.

Tinubu, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, expressed his sympathy and condolences to the husband of the deceased, Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Olutoye family, and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“As the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, her works and interventions helped a great deal in spreading and deepening the knowledge and understanding of the Yoruba Language,” the President said.

According to Tinubu, the late professor’s works have kept the Yoruba language alive and flourishing as she has etched her name in the memory of many. And this will remain indelible, he added.

“I offer my sympathy and condolences to her husband and patriarch of the family, Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Alani of Idoani, the entire Olutoye family, and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotili Akeredolu, for the loss of the illustrious woman,” he said.

“May Nigeria be blessed with many of the ilk of Prof. Olutoye. May she find comfort in the bosom of the Lord.”