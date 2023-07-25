FG Should Direct DSS To Obey Court Orders, Says Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey court orders.

Falana’s calls came on the heels of the faceoff between DSS operatives and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Channels Television reported the clash occurred between the secret police and prison officials after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20m.

Reacting to the tussle in a statement, the human rights lawyer lamented that DSS operatives would disobey the directives of the court.

“The Federal Government should also ensure that the orders of the Federal High Court are obeyed forthwith,” Falana said.

“Notwithstanding the avowed commitment of the Bola Tinubu administration to operate under the rule of law, a team of State Security Service officials brazenly disobeyed the orders of the Federal High Court, which admitted Mr. Godwin Emefiele to bail in respect of the offence of illegal possession of firearms.

“For daring to comply with the orders of the Federal High Court, officials of the Correctional Centre were attacked by gun-totting officers of the SSS.”

He argued that in view of the stern warning of President Tinubu that inter-agency physical attacks would not be permitted under his administration, the security officers who attacked officials of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre ought to be fished out and sanctioned.

“All public officers should draw the necessary lessons from the current travails of Mr. Emefiele. As Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he recklessly displayed arrogance and impunity by disobeying the orders of several courts, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria!” he added.