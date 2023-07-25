NDLEA Busts Syndicate, Confiscates 1,500kg Of Cannabis In Kano

In a groundbreaking operation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has intercepted a significant haul of Cannabis Sativa, squashing a major drug syndicate in the process.

“This operation is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect public safety,” the Kano State NDLEA Commander, Abubakar Idris Ahmad said on Tuesday.

“Our officers worked diligently for two months to track and intercept these drugs, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of over 1,500 kg of cannabis.”

The bust took place at Garindau near Wudil Bridge in the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State last Wednesday. It resulted in the seizure of an astonishing 116 bags of cannabis, weighing a total of 1,553.1 kg.

Among the confiscated stash were 50 bags of compressed cannabis, with each bag containing 25 blocks, totaling 1,250 blocks, in addition to 66 bags of loose quantities of the drug.

“This quantity of cannabis could have caused significant harm to our communities if it had reached its intended destination,” Ahmad explained.

“We are committed to disrupting the supply chain and dismantling drug syndicates that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

The operation was due to a well-coordinated surveillance effort, based on vital intelligence reports, and the coordination of resources and personnel, according to the agency. The drugs were intercepted while being transported from Lokoja to Jigawa.

During the operation, two suspects were apprehended: Jonathan Nuhu, a 45-year-old from Kanke village in Plateau State, and Muhammad Abubakar, an 18-year-old from the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Both are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specializes in transporting cannabis to northern Nigeria and distributing it to various dealers.

“This arrest sends a clear message to those involved in drug trafficking that their illegal activities will not be tolerated,” Ahmad stated. “We will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend the remaining suspects and dismantle the entire drug network.”

Despite the success of the operation, two other suspects managed to evade capture at the point of arrest and remain at large. The NDLEA is continuing its efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the Acting Public Relations Officer for NDLEA, Kano Command, expressed pride in the agency’s officers.

“This case serves as a testament to the diligence and bravery of our NDLEA officers, who are on the front lines in the fight against drug trafficking,” he said.

“We remain vigilant and dedicated to our mission of upholding the law and protecting the good people of Kano State.”

The NDLEA’s operation is a major success in the fight against drug trafficking in the region, dealing a major blow to the illegal drug trade and safeguarding communities in Kano and neighboring states.