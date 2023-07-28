Lagos Commences Free Vaccination Of Animals Over Anthrax Disease

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Agriculture, has begun free vaccination of domesticated animals to forestall the prevalence of Anthrax disease in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Agriculture, Olatokunbo Emokpae, saying the ministry had also enhanced the state’s surveillance of abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

“Members of the public must not go near or touch animals suspected to have contracted the disease,” the statement read.

“The state government solicits the cooperation of animal owners as Veterinary Personnel vaccinate animals.”

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis. It affects domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, and wild animals.

According to Emokpae, the the vaccination of domesticated animals, free of charge, would also be conducted alongside the inspection exercise. She said symptoms of the Anthrax disease in infected animals included sudden death and and bleeding from natural orifices – mouth, ear, nose, anus and vulva, in female animals.

The government official stated that the blood discharge is usually dark, and the dead animal will disintegrate quickly.