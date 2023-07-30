Anthrax Disease: Lagos Identifies, Destroys Infected Animals

Lagos State Government says it has confiscated, burnt and buried six animals infected with Anthrax disease to prevent its spread.

Disclosing this in a press statement on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olutokunbo Emokpae, said the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

According to her, no case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos.

She said that human and animal surveillance activities have been stepped up, adding that free vaccination activities and monitoring have also been intensified.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests Artistes’ Manager, Businessman Who Sells Drugs At Lagos Island Clubs

The Permanent Secretary also advised animal owners to take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.

The state government had through its Ministry of Agriculture last week, announced the commencement of free vaccination of domesticated animals to forestall the prevalence of Anthrax disease in the state.

“Members of the public must not go near or touch animals suspected to have contracted the disease,” the statement read.

“The state government solicits the cooperation of animal owners as Veterinary Personnel vaccinate animals.”

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis. It affects domesticated animals such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, and wild animals.