Police Kill One, Arrest Two Suspected Robbers In Imo 

The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate in a gun battle that ended with one other suspect dead.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed this on Saturday during a parade of suspected criminals and exhibits in Owerri, the state capital, a statement said.
The items recovered from the suspects included two pump action guns, four locally made pistols, eight rounds of live cartridges, and one expanded cartridge.
According to the command, the police received a distress call around 1 pm on Saturday.
It said seven hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons and a white Hilux which had a “covered plate number” were robbing a jewellery shop at Ikenegbu in Imo State.
The police commissioner was said to have mobilised the command’s tactical team and led the operatives to the scene.
“On sighting police operatives, the hoodlums opened fire but were overwhelmed by the dexterity showcased by the gallant operatives who professionally maneuvered into vintage position and return fire which forced the hoodlums to succumb to their superior fire power,” the statement said.
“In the gun duel that ensued, one of the hoodlum was neutralized, two were arrested while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”
See the full statement below:
While commending the operatives for a job well-done, the Commissioner of Police urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing crusade against all forms of crime and criminality in the State.
The CP thanked the good people of Imo State for their unalloyed support and cooperation with the Police and beckon on Imolites, in particular owners of hospitals and other first aid outlets to swiftly report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency line via 08034773600 or 08098880197.