Ministerial Nomination: Stella Okotete Writes Institutions, Demands Verification Of Certificates

A ministerial nominee, Delta State, Stella Okotete, whom the Senate failed to confirm, has been pushing to clear the air on allegations about her academic credentials.

Okotete, a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, in a series of documents made available to Channels Television through her lawyers, Babatunde Ogala and Co, wrote to the different relevant institutions to verify the authenticity of her certificates and degrees.

The documents showed that Okotete graduated from Benson Idahosa University in 2007 with a second class lower grade in International Studies and Diplomacy and concluded the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from Kebbi State in 2009.

Other documents made available to Channels Television showed her professional short course certifications from institutions like Harvard Kennedy School and the rest as well as a Master’s degree from Noun University.

Okotete is one of the three nominees out of the 48 submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate that have their nominations not confirmed pending security report.

See documents: