Troops Kill Three Bandits In Kaduna, Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims

Troops of the I Division, Nigerian Army, have killed three bandits, rescued ten kidnap victims, and recovered some weapons in Kaduna.

These feats were recorded in Kabode village of Chikun Local Government Area and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, on 11 August 2023, troops exploited Kabode general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with marauding bandits and engaged them in a firefight,” the division’s acting spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in a Saturday statement.

“Troops neutralized three bandits and captured one AK-47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm, one camo jungle hat, three mobile phones, one head warner, one MP3 player, charms and the sum of one thousand, three hundred and five naira only.

“Earlier, on 10 August 2023, acting on credible intelligence of a kidnap incident in Danbaba village of Igabi local government, troops laid ambush at Birnin Yero, on sighting the troops, the bandits took to their heels and abandoned all 10 kidnapped victims. The rescued kidnapped victims have been given medical attention and reunited with their families.”

The statement quoted the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Maj Gen BA Alabi as lauding the troops and pleading with the communities to continue to liaise with the Army.