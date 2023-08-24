Roads Constructed Under My Supervision Will Last 50 Years, Says Umahi

Works Minister Dave Umahi says the ministry under his supervision will construct long-lasting roads.

He spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday. Umahi, a former Ebonyi State governor, said this can happen with the use of technology.

“We have to begin to look at figures and prioritize our needs in this country. But I promise Nigerians with the directive of his excellency, the President, that any roads we do with our new technology – 50 years, nobody is going to maintain it. So, money will be saved and money will be rightly spent in our tenure,” he said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Ready To Allocate Money For Quality Roads, Says Umahi

While lamenting the poor quality of roads in the country, the minister noted that as Ebonyi’s governor, he constructed roads that would last 50 years.

“I also noticed that some of the projects, while you are still on the roads, they have gone bad,” the former Ebonyi State governor, who was sworn in, among 44 others, on Monday, said.

“When I was on Abuja-Lokoja Road, I discovered that the asphalt was flowing. And if you enter that road with speed, that is the end of such a person,” Umahi added.

Although the Federal Government is committed to making Nigerian roads better, he warned that: “Mr Tinubu is not going to do magic. I am getting beautiful suggestions from Nigerians but if we want our roads fixed, Mr President Tinubu is not going to make magic. We have to be realistic about it, we have to put ideas together.

“We are beholding Nigerians to task if a road is going on in your place and the work is not going or the work is poorly done, you have a right to intervene. My phone is very much available, a text message and I will respond immediately and action will be taken.”