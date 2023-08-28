Shaibu Storms Out Of Edo Event After Security Officers Deny Aides Entry

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, stormed out of the venue of a government function after some of his aides were denied entry by security officials.

The event hosted by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was a colloquium to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum. It was held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Airport Road, in Benin City, the state capital.

Shaibu arrived the venue around noon alongside some aides while the governor was making his opening remarks but some security operatives at the entrance of the hall barred the aides of the deputy governor from entering the hall.

Though the security operatives tried to offer explanations to the deputy governor amid the ensuring drama, Shaibu insisted that his aides “must come with me”.

“Let’s go,” the deputy governor ordered his aides after minutes of failed efforts to reach an amicable agreement with the security officers.

Shaibu was later seen entering his car.

Shaibu and Obaseki have not been on talking terms for weeks.

Obaseki, who is in his second term as governor, is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain. He had accused Shaibu of disloyalty, alleging that his deputy was planning to join another party to contest the forthcoming poll in the state.

However, Shaibu, who had obtained a court order to stop his “impeachment” by the governor and the Edo Assembly, had denied the allegations and pledged loyalty to Obaseki.

The referendum for the creation of the then Midwestern Region of Nigeria, later renamed Bendel State in 1976, and now Edo and Delta states was held on July 13, 1963.

The colloquium being organised by the state government is among other activities lined up to celebrate the Diamond anniversary of the Referendum, and to bring together leaders from the two states and other stakeholders to chart a path forward.