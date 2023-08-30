Navy Arrests Five Stowaways Near Lagos Anchorage

The Nigerian Navy, NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team executed a commendable operation resulting in the apprehension of five stowaways, aboard a vessel -MSC MARTHA.
The operation was carried out on August 26, 2023, at approximately 2350 hours, following a reliable tip-off, the Navy said in a statement made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Crude Oil Theft: JTF Arrests Vessel, Crew Members In Port Harcourt
Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage, while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel, according to the Navy.
The five stowaways were identified as Effiong Okon (44), Ayewuni Daniel (27), Ajagboma Asiko (29), Adebanjo Ayewumi (23), and Christian Joseph (25).
See photos from the arrest below:
See the full statement below:
NNS BEECROFT’ Arrests Five Stowaways
The Nigerian Navy, NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team executed a commendable operation resulting in the apprehension of five stowaways, aboard a vessel -MSC MARTHA.
The operation was carried out on August 26, 2023, at approximately 2350 hours, following a reliable tip-off.
The five stowaway are identified as Effiong Okon (44), Ayewuni Daniel (27), Ajagboma Asiko (29), Adebanjo Ayewumi (23), and Christian Joseph (25).
Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage, while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel.
Found in their possession were three mobile phones, personal effects and cash sum of N7,900.
These confiscated items are now under official custody as evidence in the ongoing investigation.
The NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff , Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders.
The apprehended stowaways are currently held in our custody, as we cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure appropriate legal actions are taken.