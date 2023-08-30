Navy Arrests Five Stowaways Near Lagos Anchorage

The Nigerian Navy, NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team executed a commendable operation resulting in the apprehension of five stowaways, aboard a vessel -MSC MARTHA.

The operation was carried out on August 26, 2023, at approximately 2350 hours, following a reliable tip-off, the Navy said in a statement made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage, while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel, according to the Navy.

The five stowaways were identified as Effiong Okon (44), Ayewuni Daniel (27), Ajagboma Asiko (29), Adebanjo Ayewumi (23), and Christian Joseph (25).

