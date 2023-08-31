Master Plan: Wike Must Also Demolish Aso Villa, Military Barracks, Says Bwala

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has tackled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his threat to demolish buildings that are not in the original Master Plan of Abuja.

Bwala, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said there are many important things the minister can focus on than demolition of structures.

He also argued that if the original Master Plan of the FCT must be followed, then the seat of power Aso Villa and some other government assets must be demolished as well.

READ ALSO: PDP Will Expel Wike At Appropriate Time – Bwala

“The FCT is not like the Ministry of Works; it is an Administration. There are many important things than demolition that makes up the Administration of the FCT,” Bwala said.

“Let’s even start with the demolition. He (Wike) said he wants to go back to the original Master Plan. If we may talk about the original Master Plan, let me tell you that the Aso Villa that sits the President, the seat of power is not in the original Master Plan, it must go down.

“Secondly, all the military barracks that you see within the FCT are not in the original Master Plan; then the military barracks must go down.

“Thirdly, the famous Asokoro you are hearing and the extension where all the governors in Nigeria either have liaison offices or their private homes, they are not in the original plan, they must go down. There are many Federal Government assets and building in strategic places that are not in the original Master Plan,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain acknowledged that Wike, an ex-governor of Rivers State, has the capacity to deliver as a minister, he should calm down and get things done without fight.

After his inauguration as FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu on August 21, Wike had sounded a demolition warning to landlords of properties distorting the Master Plan of Abuja.

The minister, who was guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, restated that members of the elite who distorted the original plan of the FCT should get ready for their houses to go down.