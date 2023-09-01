Remi Tinubu Urges Imo Women To Vote ‘Massively’ For Uzodimma

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged all young and old women in Imo State to support Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid in the November 11 governorship election by voting massively for him.

Mrs Tinubu made this appeal on Friday during the grand finale of the 2023 Women’s August meeting held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital.

According to her, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Uzodimma has done a lot for womenfolk in the state, especially by picking a woman as his running mate.

The President’s wife, who was the special guest of honour, reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to making Nigeria a more prosperous nation which all citizens would be proud of.

In her remarks, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, the host and wife of the governor, called on women to continue to preach peace and unity across the board.

She emphasised that the Uzodimma-led administration will continue to prioritise the welfare and well-being of women for their advancement.

The governor, who was visibly excited, echoed his wife’s stance on women’s empowerment and development.

The August meeting is an annual event held by the Igbo women in August.

It gives women across the state opportunities to meet with their local counterparts, families, and friends to discuss matters about community development, women’s development and matters of socio-economic and cultural importance.

The event kick-started with a march-past by women across the 27 local government areas of the state and other women’s associations across the state.