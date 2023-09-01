FRSC Boss Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed In Abuja Crash

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has expressed “deep shock” over the death of a Corps tow truck driver who died in a road crash at Karu Bridge, Abuja.

The crash, which occurred on the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway on Friday, led to the death of the driver who was towing a broken-down trailer from the crash scene, a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said.

“The unfortunate crash occurred at exactly 0402HRS while the FRSC Tow Truck on tow services removing the broken Truck along the aforementioned route,” the statement said.

It added that an investigation revealed that four people were involved, of whom three sustained different degrees of injury with the driver being the only death.

Only the two vehicles, the truck and FRSC tow truck, were reportedly involved. Biu commiserated with the management and staff of the Corps over the loss.

See the full statement below: