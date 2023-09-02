Immigration Service Arrests 61 Illegal Migrants In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has intercepted 61 illegal migrants, including 60 Cameroonians and one Burkinabe, from two locations in the Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The command, in an interview by the state Comptroller of the Immigration Service, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, added that 51 others believed to be accomplices from Nigeria were also arrested.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 15 Suspected Notorious Kidnappers, Fraudsters, Others In Katsina

Parading the suspects at the command’s office along the Presidential Boulevard in the state capital, Olayemisi said the suspects were without valid travel documents.

She stated that the illegal migrants remained threats to national security and would be repatriated back to their countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.