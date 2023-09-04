Lagosians Anticipate Long-Awaited Blue Rail As Operation Begins Today

The Lagos Blue Line Rail has begun commercial operations with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some select persons taking the first ride on Monday.

The first phase of the rail line extends from Marina to Mile 2 with five stations located in Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

Operations commenced from Marina to Mile 2 Train Station with Sanwo-Olu taking the first ride at about 09:45 a.m.

According to the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, for the first month, the train would run only 12 trips with the locomotive system.

However, she said LAMATA will begin the electric-powered train operation with 76 trips. An estimated passenger capacity between 150,000 and 175,000 are expected to take rides from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

While the train will only stop for 90 seconds at each station, the LAMATA boss noted the state government’s transport palliative would also reflect on the train services.

The project was conceived in 1983 by the Lateef Jakande administration. It was then flagged off in 2023 by the government of Bola Tinubu while he was the governor of the South-West state.

However, it was not until earlier this year that immediate past President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the project in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Warns Residents To Avoid Crossing Blue Rail Track

‘Take Ownership’

I am delighted to announce that the long-awaited Blue Line Rail will begin commercial operations on Monday September 4, 2023 from Marina to Mile 2 as we put #LagosOnTrack. Join me at 9am at Marina Station as we become the first passengers of this important project that will… pic.twitter.com/fGtpqZnGSV — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) August 30, 2023

Already, the Lagos State Government has warned residents against crossing the rail track.

“Dear Lagosians, please be reminded as we kick off the commercial operations of the Lagos Blue Line Rail transport on Monday, that the rail line is electrified. Don’t cross the rail lines because it is dangerous. Use the overhead bridges that have been provided by the government. Thank you,” the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, wrote on Twitter, known formerly as X.

The governor asked residents of the state to take ownership of the project, saying the Lagos State Government has put measures in place to secure the facilities around the rail tracks.

“There are over 300 CCTV cameras across the entire rail with over 30 cameras monitoring the tracks alone, with command and control centers available in all stations along the track. Lagos, this is your project,” he tweeted.

“Take ownership and treat it with decency as you would treat anything that belongs to you. Any altercation or disturbance on the train will NOT be tolerated. It goes without saying that vandalism also will NOT be tolerated.”