PHOTOS: Shettima, Gbajabiamila, Abure, Others In Court For Tribunal Judgement

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja resumed proceedings on Wednesday to deliver its judgement in the suits challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

The petitions were filed before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi; and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The ruling comes months after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the poll on March 1, 2023, a victory vehemently rejected by Atiku, Obi, and their respective teeming supporters.

Some of those present at the proceeding included Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the APC, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Labour Party’s Julius Abure, among others.

