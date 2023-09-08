Kano Govt Approves N3.57b To Fund Foreign Scholarship For 550 Students

The Kano State Government has approved N3.57 billion to fund a foreign scholarship programme for 550 graduates with first-class degrees from the 44 local government areas of the state.

The decision was made during the recent Executive Council meeting where several key initiatives were given the green light.

“The Kano State Government is committed to nurturing and supporting our exceptional talent,” the state’s Information Commissioner Baba Halilu said in a press conference after the Friday meeting.

“By sponsoring 550 first-class graduates, we are investing in the future leaders of our state.”

The scholarship programme is poised to provide these graduates with opportunities for advanced education abroad, further enhancing their skills and knowledge. This move is expected to have a profound impact on the state’s human capital development.

In addition to the foreign scholarship program, the Council approved N63 million for the procurement of HIV test kits, highlighting the government’s dedication to public health initiatives. The funds are expected to contribute to efforts in combating the spread of the virus within the state.

Furthermore, the Council approved an allocation of N15 million for community mosquito spraying across Kano State. This measure seeks to mitigate the health risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the well-being of residents.

Stakeholders believe these initiatives underscore the Kano State Government’s commitment to educational advancement, public health, and community welfare.