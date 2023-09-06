Tuition Hike: Heavy Security Presence Disrupts UNILAG Students’ Planned Protest

There is a heavy presence of security operatives at the main gate of the University of Lagos where students were scheduled to protest on Wednesday morning over a hike in tuition fees.

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS), police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on the ground to disrupt the planned protest.

READ ALSO: Shettima, LP, PDP Chieftains, Others Present For Presidential Tribunal Ruling

There's a heavy presence of security operatives at the main gate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where students are billed to protest the hike in tuition fees. Men of the Department of State Security (DSS), police, and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) pic.twitter.com/SIJSicyirW Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 6, 2023

As of 9:42 am, no student is allowed entry on campus as some students are seen hanging around the gate.

A student who spoke to Channels Television on condition of anonymity said they were dispersed with teargas this morning while trying to converge.