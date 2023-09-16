APC Inaugurates Campaign Council, Vows To Win Imo Gov Poll

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking on Saturday during the inauguration at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the party was fully prepared to support Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

For the APC governorship candidate, the party remains the one to beat in the Imo governorship election.

He added that, if re-elected into office, his administration would achieve more than his first term.

The governor’s position was corroborated by the Director General of the Imo State National Campaign Council, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State.

Ganduje, who inaugurated the members of the campaign council, said the APC had all it takes to win the November 11 governorship election.

The APC chairman also promised that the national leadership of the party and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would give Uzodimma and the APC in the state all the needed support to emerge victorious at the polls.

With the inauguration of the campaign council, the APC said a rigorous campaign could commence across the 27 local government areas of the state.