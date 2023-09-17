Five Dead, 12 Injured In Multiple Crashes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Five persons have died with 12 others injured in multiple crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the accident happened in the early hours of Sunday around the Four Square Camp in Ajebo, a village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Ogun state Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a statement.

FSRC spokesman in the state, Florence Okpe, said a total of 21 persons were involved in the multiple crashes.

“The FRSC Ogunmakin unit Command carried out a rescue operation at the early hours of Sunday morning at about 0615 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway a few meters before Foursquare camp and the rescue operation were done with the help of the Nigeria Police,” she stated.

The multiple crashes involved three vehicles with registration numbers KMC- 810ZB a DAF truck, TMA- 244XA a Toyota bus and a Mitsubishi pickup with no registration number on it.

The suspected causes of the crash were speed, tyre bust and loss of control on the part of the truck driver whose vehicle crashed and occupied the road and others were running into the crashed vehicle.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara.

On his part, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, advised motorists to shun the use of sub-standard tyres and also apply common sense speed limit, especially in this rainy season.

He also sympathised with the families of the victims and enjoined them to visit the FRSC Ogunmakin unit for more information about the crash.