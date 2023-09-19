Mohbad: Youths Protest In Ogun, Demand Justice

Youths on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital demanding justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died last Tuesday aged 27 in an unclear circumstance, with many Nigerians demanding a thorough probe into his death.

The youths, all in black T-shirts began the rally from the popular, Panseke market area in the state capital and went through Oke-Ilwo and other locations in the capital.

They carried placards bearing various inscriptions like, “Justice for Mohbad,” and asked the “government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry” amongst others.

Addressing journalists, the protesters insisted that the Nigeria Police must bring the alleged suspects to book.

Some of the protesters said, “We are in pain!! Mohbad must not die in vain. We want the government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Let them fish them out from their hiding places”.

See photos from the protest below: