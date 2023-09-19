Nigeria Has Failed Niger Delta Region – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, says Nigeria has failed the Niger Delta region because of the level of poverty experienced in the region.

Obi spoke on Tuesday during the official presentation of the Labour Party flag to the party’s Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, at a town hall meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He also called on residents of Bayelsa State to verify all the claims that the candidates of the various political parties in the November 11 governorship election will make during their campaigns.

The former Anambra State governor was given a rousing welcome to the Labour Party town hall meeting in Yenagoa where hundreds of Bayelsans gathered to listen to the manifesto of the party’s governorship candidate, Eradiri.

The event began with Eradiri highlighting the differences his administration would make in the state if voted into office.

Obi urged the supporters to fact-check other governorship candidates and for Nigerians to enshrine the culture of verifying claims made by politicians.

The hallmark of the event was the presentation of the Labour Party flag to Eradiri and the commissioning of the party’s campaign secretariat.