Tribunal Set To Deliver Judgment In Suit Challenging Mutfwang’s Victory In Plateau

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Plateau State is set to deliver its judgment on the suit against the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 poll.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, is challenging the election and declaration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: Akeredolu Not Involved In Move To Impeach Deputy – Adegboruwa

On March 20, the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Idris Amali, announced Mutfwang as the winner having scored 525,299 votes, while Yilwatda polled 481,370 votes.

According to the results, the PDP won in 10 local government areas (LGAs), including Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Lantang North, Langtang South, Riyom, Mikang, Mangu, Jos East, Qua’an Pan and Pokkos.

On the other hand, the APC had the highest votes in seven LGAs of Jos East, Kanke, Kanam, Pankshin, Shendam, Wase, and Jos North.