Auto Crash Kills Two LAUTECH Students, Driver In Osun

Three persons, including two students of the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State and the driver of a commuter bus, were the victims of an auto crash on Wednesday night, along the Osogbo/Ilobu Road in Osun State.

Five other occupants of the bus were rescued by the operatives of the Osun Ambulance Scheme that responded to the distress call from the scene of the carnage, according to the authorities.

The students were returning from a picnic at the Erin Ijesa Waterfalls.

An eyewitness account of the incident indicated that the driver of the bus conveying the victims collided with a commercial motorcyclist and was trying to escape from the scene.

According to the witness, while being chased by some angry residents of the area, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to flip and catch fire.

Five of the victims were rescued before the fire could spread, but the remaining three, including the driver, were burnt to death.

The Head of Operations of Osun O’Ambulance Scheme, Elizabeth Arowosafe, speaking on the incident disclosed that the organisation received a distress call around 9:50 pm on Wednesday that a bus conveying some final-year students of LAUTECH returning from an excortion was involved in the accident.

She said, “We responded around 9:53 pm. I was told the driver had hit someone in Okinni and was speeding to avoid some people around the area chasing after him, when the incident happened.”

Arowosafe said five injured victims were rushed to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for treatment, while the remains of the driver alongside a lady and a male student who were burnt to death have been deposited in the morgue at the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, also confirmed the auto crash.

She disclosed that the accident was caused by a violation of the speed limit by the bus driver, which led to the loss of control.