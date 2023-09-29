Mohbad: Sam Larry In Our Custody – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that music promoter, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, is now in its custody as the probe of Afrobeats singer Mohbad’s death continues.

This was made known by the Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin via his X account on Thursday.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” Hundeyin said.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Naira Marley said he was willing to fly back to Nigeria for investigation.

According to the statement, Naira Marley said all manner of stories had been peddled against him in respect of the death of Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba.

Since the news of Mohbad’s passing, public attention has turned to Larry as the subject of old social media posts by the late singer which have raised concerns.

Though no further information was given by Hundeyin on the manner of Larry’s arrest, online reports indicate he was picked up at the airport upon arrival in the country.

Like Larry, there have been calls for Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley’s arrest in the light of alleged clashes with the late Mohbad who had parted ways with Marlian Records in 2022 under less than amicable circumstances.

Responding to the allegations against him in a statement on Tuesday, the record label owner said, “I’m dedicated to proving my innocence and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.”

The police probe began last week with an autopsy on Mohbad as they vowed to thoroughly probe the circumstances leading to the singer’s death.