Bandits’ Attacks: Displaced Plateau Residents Ready To Return Home – Army

No fewer than 17 communities in the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State displaced in the aftermath of recent attacks have been resettled for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

The General Officer Commanding Three Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Operation Safe Haven in Mangu, Maj Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to internally displaced persons who have yet to return to their communities.

Recent attacks by bandits in some communities in Mangu LGA have been responsible for the loss of lives and properties as well as hundreds of persons displaced from their ancestral homes.

The displaced persons scattered across some facilities in Mangu have been under severe weather conditions with the state government and concerned citizens and organisations providing succour to alleviate the suffering of the displaced.

READ ALSO: Gabon Charges Ousted President’s Wife With ‘Money Laundering’

The Joint Security Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, in its quest to rid the communities of criminality and make them safe for citizens, has made some significant gains in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

As part of non-kinetic operations, the task force presented some relief materials to the affected persons as a temporary measure to cushion the effect of hardship associated with displacement.

In addition to providing health and security services to the displaced, some relief materials including noodles, rice, beans, vegetable oil and other consumables were presented to displaced persons at some facilities.

The Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee in Mangu, Markus Artu, in appreciation of the Joint Security Task Force operation in the area, also solicited security presence in other communities that are vulnerable to attacks.

The task before the Joint Security Task Force and the state government is to ensure that all illegally occupied communities are secured for the return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes with adequate security in the affected areas.