Mohbad: Coroner Bars Journalists From Inquest, Sits On Preliminary Enquiries

The Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad commenced sitting on Friday at the Magistrate court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Journalists were barred from gaining access into the courtroom and no reason was given for this development.

Channels Television, however, gathered that the coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Adedayo Shotobi, told parties in the inquest that the day’s proceedings was to discuss the modalities for hearing of evidence.

Hearing of the evidence is to commence on Friday, October 13.

Mrs Funmi Falana who represented Mohbad’s family alongside other lawyers at the inquest told journalist after the proceedings that the legal team would bring witnesses to the inquest to ensure that the cause of justice is served.

By a letter dated Sept 18th, 2023, the law firm of Falana & Falana Chamber had asked the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its reply to the firm’s letter, the coroner, Magistrate Shotobi said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Mojisola Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Section 14 & 15 of the CORONER’S SYSTEM LAW of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad died about two weeks ago at the age of 27.