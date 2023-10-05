Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Atiku Rallies Obi, Kwankwaso, Nigerians For ‘Justice’

Atiku Abubakar has called on Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso to join his quest for “justice” in the certificate saga involving President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, had requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University over the suspicion that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

While the school had released the certificate to Atiku’s team, the former vice president who is challenging Tinubu’s election, called on Obi, Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice” over the matter.

“Let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thoughts, our religious, traditional, community and political leaders and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria and indeed every single person who loves this country as I do and who wishes nothing but the best for this country as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government,” he said during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday. “This is a task for every one of us.”

[READ ALSO] Tinubu’s Certificate: We Don’t Have Time For Frivolous Issues – Foreign Affairs Minister

Drop Fight?

While Tinubu and his supporters have repeatedly denied the accusations, Atiku says he would continue to seek justice over the matter.

“Immediately after the elections, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, and I did not even allow them to get into my house – I didn’t,” Atiku added.

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, fine. So that’s the end of the fight, because, at the moment, we are the Supreme Court, and there is no other higher court than the Supreme Court.”