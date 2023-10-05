Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Atiku Vows Not To Drop ‘Fight’ Unless Court Rules Otherwise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections Atiku Abubakar has vowed to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s victory until the Supreme Court rules otherwise.

Atiku lost to Tinubu in the exercise, is challenging the former Lagos State governor’s victory, and maintained he won’t back down until released.

He spoke on Thursday during a press conference over the controversies about Tinubu’s academic records which were recently released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

“I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he is right, fine,” Atiku added.

“So, that’s the end of the fight, because, at the moment, we are the Supreme Court, and there is no other higher court than the Supreme Court.”

Atiku was not the only person who spoke at the event. His lawyer, Kalu Kalu, told the gathering about findings from Tinubu’s academic records.

He accused President Tinubu of submitting a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the election.

Although the President and his supporters have denied the allegations of forgery, Mr Kalu explained that the released document backs the forgery claims.

Refused Delegation

When questioned about rumours that some people had contacted Atiku because of these problems to exert pressure on him and make an apparent presidential intervention to get Atiku to resign from this position, he said he did not allow them to reach him.

“Immediately after the elections, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the president, and I did not even allow them to get into my house – I didn’t,” he said.

When asked if he was worried that the powers that be in the presidency would jeopardise his business interests if he persisted in the certificate controversy, Atiku said he is not bothered.