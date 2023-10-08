Lagos Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government has announced the sealing of a popular nightclub in the state over noise pollution.

In a terse statement on Saturday night, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, identified the sealed nightclub as Silk Club.

Located at 190, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, the commissioner said the nightclub was sealed by the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), who on his orders, conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

“As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution,” he disclosed this on X (formerly Twitter).

