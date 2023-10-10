Liberian Voters Go To The Polls

Voters have reportedly turned up in their numbers, some of them queuing since the wee hours of the morning.

By Maupe Ogun-Yusuf
Updated October 10, 2023
This video grab shows Liberian voters in a queue waiting to cast their ballots in the presidential election on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

 

Polls have opened in downtown Moserato, which hosts Liberia’s capital city of Monrovia as the country elects a president for a six-year tenure.

Peace is uppermost on the minds of Liberians as they go to the polls.

Channels Television, joining the Yiaga Africa’s Study and Observer Mission, reports from Liberia.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan leads the West African Elders Forum delegation to the Anglophone nation for the election.

En route to President George Weah’s polling unit, a local journalist pressed the former Nigerian leader on his plans to ensure peace reigned in the polls, given his experience.

