Liberian Voters Go To The Polls

Polls have opened in downtown Moserato, which hosts Liberia’s capital city of Monrovia as the country elects a president for a six-year tenure.

Voters have reportedly turned up in their numbers, some of them queuing since the wee hours of the morning to enable them to vote early.

Peace is uppermost on the minds of Liberians as they go to the polls.

Polling stations opened in Liberia on Tuesday where voters will decide whether to give former football star George Weah a second term as president Channels Television's correspondent, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf gives us an update from down town Moserato, Monrovia.

Channels Television, joining the Yiaga Africa’s Study and Observer Mission, reports from Liberia.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan leads the West African Elders Forum delegation to the Anglophone nation for the election.

En route to President George Weah’s polling unit, a local journalist pressed the former Nigerian leader on his plans to ensure peace reigned in the polls, given his experience.